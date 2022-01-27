Mahaan First Look Poster: Bobby Simha shows his swag as Sathyavan in Karthik Subbaraj directorial

Tamil star Vikram will next be a part of Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Mahaan. The makers of one of the most anticipated movies of the year have shared the first look poster for the film’s lead Bobby Simha. The actor will be essaying the role of Sathyavan in the film. The star is seen posing with swag in a black safari suit. Bobby Simha looks dapper in this latest look for the film.

Vikram Starrer Mahaan is backed by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, and also stars Simran as the female lead. Vikram’s next will get an OTT release on 10 February. The film will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. The Kannada version of the film has been titled Maha Purusha. Mahaan will be Karthik Subbaraj's fourth film to be released directly on OTT platform.

Check out the post below:

Mahaan talks about a man whose family abandons him as he defects from the path of ideological living and goes on a search for personal freedom. As he acquires this freedom, he starts missing his son.

Meanwhile, Vikram was last seen in the 2019 thriller Kadaram Kondan, produced by Kamal Haasan. The film is an official remake of the 2010 French film Point Blank. The film also starred Akshara Haasan and Abi Hassan in supporting roles and was released on 19 July 2019.