Mahaan Movie Review: Vikram’s gangster saga with son Dhruv is paisa vasool

Title: Mahaan

Cast: Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, Simran, Bobby Simha

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

It has been more than three years since Vikram was seen on big screen and while they are all were desperately waiting for any of his bunch of films to release, that's when came the announcement of Mahaan starring Chiyaan and his son Dhruv Vikram. The film skipped theatrical release and streamed directly on Amazon Prime Video, and is directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

A boy born around when India gained independence and named after his freedom fighter father’s idol, Mahatma Gandhi (Vikram) grows up to be a school teacher, but with a feeling that he is not free and is shackled to the ideals and strict laws laid down by his wife (Simran).

Chiyaan Vikram, effortlessly gliding through the different getups of school teacher turned liquor baron Gandhi Mahaan brings a very watchable thriller with Mahaan.

Karthik Subbaraj’s writing and direction, which brings together Vikram and son Dhruv Vikram for the first time, is all about how Gandhi Mahaan battles his inner devils and the forces against him outside too as he tries to keep his liquor kingdom safe from bureaucrats and politicians. The battle pitches his long lost son against him and after a beautifully shot meeting towards the interval, Dhruv’s entry takes the movie to the next level.

Dad Vikram holds his forte, ably supported by Bobby Simha as his childhood buddy Satyavan and Sananth as Satyavan’s son Rocky. Simran, in a short but telling role plays Mahaan’s wife Nachi. Vettai Muthukumar as the scheming politician Gnanam carries on a series of noticeable roles after Petta and Sarpatta Parambarai.

The film, in short, tells the story of a man who becomes other than what his name says, and goes through a personal crisis when his family walks out on him because he drinks with a childhood friend while trying to “feel free”.

The action-packed narrative rides on a topic that will always find different pitches, that of liquor and a liquor ban. The movie brings in the anti-liquor crusade but does not go too deep into the movement, instead focusing more on the father-son clashes and the way two-faced politicians play their games.

On the whole, the movie is certainly one to watch, with some thrilling action sequences to look out for.

