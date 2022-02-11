Mahaan: Rajinikanth watches Vikram & Dhruv starrer, calls it 'excellent'; Director Karthik Subbaraj elated

The popular father and son of Kollywood, Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv's Tamil film titled Mahaan released today on Amazon Prime Video. The film is getting a positive response as fans are hailing actors' performances and action storyline. Not just fans, even Superstar Rajinikanth loved the film.

Superstar Rajinikanth has watched and heaped praise on Mahaan. Director Karthik Subburaj took to his Twitter page to share that he is elated as Rajinikanth, his idol has loved his movie. Sharing the news on Twitter, he wrote, The filmmaker wrote, '"Excellent movie ... Superb Performances .... Brilliant " Yes.... Thalaivar loveeeed #Mahaan Thanks for your call Thalaivaaa..... We are Elated!! #ThalaivarLovedMahaan #MahaanOnPrime #MahaanStreamingNow."

Mahaan is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, and stars Dhruv Vikram, Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles. The movie is also available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. In Kannada, the film will be titled Maha Purusha.

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj has collaborated with Rajinikanth and delivered the blockbuster film Petta. Now there were rumours of them teaming up again, however, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla the director denied the reports and said 'no, it is not true.'

