Mahaan Teaser Out: Chiyaan Vikram & Dhruv promise action packed gangster drama

Ahead of the premiere of the highly-anticipated action thriller, Mahaan featuring Vikram and Dhruv, the makers shared the teaser on social media and it is a perfect action packed gangster film. While Vikram plays the role of Mahaan, a Mahatma Gandhi follower and opposer of Toddy business, Dhruv Vikram's role is kept under wraps. However, Dhruv's character name is revealed as 'Dada.'

The makers of the Vikram starrer shared the teaser on social media and it is already trending on Twitter. The teaser has raised curiosity about Dhruv's role and audiences can't wait to watch the movie. The father and son duo also promises a visual treat with their action and intense performances. It is also a special project for Vikram as it marks the 60th film in his career.

Mahaan is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, and stars Dhruv Vikram, Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles. The movie will premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video starting on 10 February and will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. In Kannada, the film will be titled Maha Purusha.

Mahaan has music by composer Santhosh Narayanan. The technical crew includes Shreyaas Krishna as cinematographer and Vivek Harshan as the editor.

