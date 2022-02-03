Mahaan Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram's act will keep you hooked with perfect blend of action and drama
Tamil action-thriller Mahaan is set to release on 10 February. Ahead of the grand release on OTT, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer and it looks every bit intense. This action-packed drama boasts of an incredibly stellar cast, with Vikram in the lead along with Dhruv Vikram, Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.
Check out the trailer below:
