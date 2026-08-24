Mahakali: Akshaye Khanna unleashes havoc as Shukracharya with Sriya Reddy as Goddess Kali, to release on January 8, 2027

Mahakali, starring Bhoomi Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Sriya Reddy in the lead roles, is the upcoming instalment in the Purana Veera Chitra Udyam (PVCU). With the new glimpse, the makers have announced that the film is slated to release on January 8, 2027.

Mahakali: Shukracharya’s War Cry

In the 2-minute-and-53-second glimpse, Shukracharya breaks free from his restraints, while a woman leaves a child in the care of Goddess Kali’s idol. As Shukracharya unleashes his power, he declares war on the human race.

Meanwhile, the goddess manifests in human form to care for the child, holding the baby in her lap while preparing to face the challenge ahead with fierce determination.

Watch the trailer:

The Mahakali glimpse sets the stage for a powerful battle between Dharma and Adharma, as divine forces find themselves caught in a conflict far greater than a simple clash between good and evil. Led by Shukracharya, the guru of the Asuras, the battle hints at a massive war that could determine the fate of an entire world.

Appearing only towards the end of the glimpse, Goddess Kali’s presence is brief but commanding. The imagery immediately shifts the energy, with Sriya Reddy embodying the fierce and power associated with the goddess.

Bankrolled by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner, Mahakali is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and serves as the next instalment in the Purana Veera Chitra Udyam.

Apart from Akshaye Khanna and Sriya Reddy, the film stars Bhoomi Shetty and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles.

More about Purana Veera Chitra Udyam (PVCU)

The Purana Veera Chitra Udyam (previously Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe) is a superhero shared film universe that began with the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan (2024). The film follows Hanumanthu, a young man who discovers a divine gem and gains the powers of Lord Hanuman.

However, a power-hungry adversary is also searching for the gem, putting Hanumanthu and his village at risk. The story follows the youngster as he rises to protect his people, ending with a cliffhanger that sets the stage for a sequel.

The sequel, titled Jai Hanuman , will feature Lord Hanuman as the central character, with Rishab Shetty playing the title role.

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