Mahakali: HanuMan director Prasanth Varma announces India’s first female superhero film on the auspicious occasion of Navratri

Prasanth Varma's first movie from PVCU (Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe) HanuMan was a blockbuster hit. Following its success, the filmmaker has announced his second project with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna. Now, on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the director launched his third film from the PVCU titled Mahakali.

Mahakali will be set in the state of Bengal where Goddess Kali is worshiped by the devotees. The film, which is touted to be India's first female superhero project, will be directed by Puja Kolluru.

Making the big announcement, Prasanth Varma unveiled the title of the movie and wrote, "Excited to join hands with @RKDStudios to bring a powerful new force to the universe. Presenting the rise of #MAHAKĀLI - an embodiment of Goddess Kali, the fiercest destroyer of evil. This Navratri, we’re breaking the mold and redefining what a superhero can be."

Meanwhile, the poster of Mahakali depicts a girl and a tiger in a circus setting, with people fleeing in fear as flames surround the enormous Ferris wheel.

Take a look at the announcement video below:

Mahakali is the first female superhero film to be produced in India. The movie takes place against the rich cultural backdrop of Bengal. According to a Times Now report, this strong and socially important project will have a dark-skinned actress in the lead role portraying Goddess Kali boldly and refreshingly.

Mahakali promises to be an epic voyage of empowerment, faith, and resilience, inspired by the Goddess Kali's powerful yet compassionate personality. As per the report, Mahakali is more than just a film; it is a movement for inclusion and representation. Smaran Sai composes the music while Sri Nagendra Tangala is the production designer.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma is currently busy with his project with Nandamuri Mokshagna titled Simba. The film is reportedly based on an ancient legend from the Hindu mythology. Details about the PVCU project are currently under wraps by the makers.

ALSO READ: Vettaiyan: Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander join fans for first day first show of Rajinikanth starrer action drama in theaters