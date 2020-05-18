Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh calls her pet Nyke 'squish ball' in an adorable post; Take a look

Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable picture of her pet dog Nyke. The Mahanati actress calls her pet 'squish ball' in her latest Instagram post.

The south siren Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable picture of her pet dog Nyke. The Mahanati actress calls her pet 'squish ball' in her latest Instagram post. Keerthy Suresh further mentions how her pet feels like every day is a Sunday in a fun post. The actress also has previously shared some adorable pictures with her pet Nyke. The fans and followers of the stunning actress were delighted to see the cute picture shared by the southern beauty. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has some interesting projects coming up in the future. The actress will be playing the lead in films like Penguin, Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi.

Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Keerthy will be essaying a crucial role in the southern drama with Rajinikanth in the lead. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actress on the big screen. Meanwhile, the actress recently announced that her film Penguin will be releasing on a digital streaming platform on June 19, 2020. Not just Penguin, even Jyothika's film, Ponmangal Vandhal will be releasing on an OTT platform.

Check out the post by Keerthy Suresh:

Other films who will see their digital releases are Sufiyum Sujatayum, French Biryani, and Law. Keerthy Suresh had recently announced on her Instagram account that the Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe will be releasing on the eve of Pongal 2021.

(ALSO READ: Producer Dil Raju buys the distribution rights of Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi?)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×