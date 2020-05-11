Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Penguin to release on a digital streaming platform?

The news reports strongly suggest that the south flick titled Penguin will be releasing soon on Amazon Prime.

The south siren Keerthy Suresh who won a National Award for her blockbuster film called Mahanati, will reportedly see her film Penguin release on a digital streaming platform. The news reports strongly suggest that the south flick titled Penguin will be releasing soon on Amazon Prime. The makers of the film have not yet made an official announcement about the film releasing on the digital streaming platform. The south film Penguin is expected to be an edge of the seat thriller. Previously, it was reported that the talented actress Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the role of a pregnant woman.

The first look of the Keerthy Suresh starrer was released by the makers of the southern drama and it looked very promising. The fans and film audiences even took to their social media handles to express their thoughts about the first look poster of the film. The poster of Penguin indeed looks very intriguing and intense. The gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen in a couple of interesting projects coming up in the future.

The actress will star in the films like Miss India, and Rang De. The fans and followers of the actress were delighted when the news broke that Keerthy will also feature in south megastar Rajinikanth's next film Annaatthe. The fans of Keerthy Suresh are particularly very excited about the Rajinikanth starrer, and they want to know more about the film and Keerthy's character in it.

