Mahanati director Nag Ashwin suggests serving wine in theatres to increase footfalls; Faces backlash

Recently, Mahanati director Nag Ashwin shared his thoughts to increase footfalls in cinema halls post lockdown.
26064 reads Mumbai Updated: May 17, 2020 12:06 pm
As we all know cinema halls are shut and film releases have been postponed amid the nationwide lockdown due to COIVD-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, cinema owners are fighting their own battle as major films are now being released on OTT platforms. Also, considering the current situation in the country due to coronavirus outbreak, people will surely fear to visit crowded places in future. Recently, Mahanati director Nag Ashwin shared his thoughts to increase footfalls in cinema halls post lockdown. 

He wrote, "Once In a talk with Suresh Babu Garu and Rana, it came up what if theatres get a license to serve Beer/Breezer/Wine, like in other countries..could it increase footfalls...could it save the theatre business (which does need saving)...what do you think? Good idea, bad idea?." (sic) Netizens didn't like this idea by him and in no time he was trolled for suggesting the alcohol in the theatres. One of the Twitter users also commented that how this will keep the family audience away from coming to watch movies in theatres. 

To this Ashwin replied, "So true...it will keep the family audience away...can be an option at few multiplexes maybe, but not a solution...what do u think theatres need to do to get ppl back? to increase audience...will you come back as soon as theatres open or wait & watch for a few weeks before going?." (sic)

While he is receiving backlash for the same, Prabhas' fans are asking the director to give an update on his next film with Baahubali star. 

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Nag Ashwin's tweet: 

