Mahanati director Nag Ashwin suggests serving wine in theatres to increase footfalls; Faces backlash

As we all know cinema halls are shut and film releases have been postponed amid the nationwide lockdown due to COIVD-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, cinema owners are fighting their own battle as major films are now being released on OTT platforms. Also, considering the current situation in the country due to coronavirus outbreak, people will surely fear to visit crowded places in future. Recently, Mahanati director Nag Ashwin shared his thoughts to increase footfalls in cinema halls post lockdown.

He wrote, "Once In a talk with Suresh Babu Garu and Rana, it came up what if theatres get a license to serve Beer/Breezer/Wine, like in other countries..could it increase footfalls...could it save the theatre business (which does need saving)...what do you think? Good idea, bad idea?." (sic) Netizens didn't like this idea by him and in no time he was trolled for suggesting the alcohol in the theatres. One of the Twitter users also commented that how this will keep the family audience away from coming to watch movies in theatres.

To this Ashwin replied, "So true...it will keep the family audience away...can be an option at few multiplexes maybe, but not a solution...what do u think theatres need to do to get ppl back? to increase audience...will you come back as soon as theatres open or wait & watch for a few weeks before going?." (sic)

While he is receiving backlash for the same, Prabhas' fans are asking the director to give an update on his next film with Baahubali star.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Nag Ashwin's tweet:

This is probably the most disgusting thing that I've heard..

Just imagine if any drunken person passed Or start behaving abusively, then most of the audience will suffer.

This can turn and lose family audiences especially!! Hope this could not happen. BTW I'm ur FAN — Hello_Brother_2.0 (@HelloBrother202) May 15, 2020

Bad idea

Then Families won't come to theaters — (@RaviTejaK_007) May 15, 2020

pathetic idea — Sudden Star (@PsychoViswa) May 15, 2020

Very bad idea...it can lead to problems,alcoholics in India r mostly indecent — fan girl of prabhas (@Mahi16523) May 15, 2020

First bring down pop corn prices & ticket prices. The rest can be discussed later — Mister B360 (@aadiparashakth1) May 15, 2020

