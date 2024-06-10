Maharaja: Check out all the information about Vijay Sethupathi's action thriller; from censor board certification to runtime

Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The action drama, helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan, is all set to make its presence in theaters starting June 14, 2024. The film is expected to bring Vijay Sethupathi back in his old avatar, except this time he'll be portrayed as a protagonist.

In a recent update, the film has completed its censorship formalities and is cleared for its big release in theaters.

Maharaja passed with UA certificate: Reports

According to renowned film critic Amutha Bharathi, Maharaja has received a UA certificate from the CBFC. With a runtime of 2 hours and 22 minutes, the film is now set for its theatrical release.

The team recently hosted a special event in Hyderabad to mark Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film. The event was attended by Makkal Selvan and other respective cast and crew members.

More about Maharaja

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the action flick Maharaja stars Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, Munishkanth, and many more actors in important roles. The Nithilan Swaminathan-directed movie has been bankrolled by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan Sundaram under Passion Studios.

B. Ajaneesh Loknath, of Kantara fame, worked on the soundtrack. Additionally, Philomin Raj, known for his work on Vikram and Leo, was enlisted to handle the film's editing, while Dinesh Purushothaman was brought in to run the camera.

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming films

Following Maharaja, Vijay will be seen in the much-awaited Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. This film is a follow-up to the 2023 movie of the same name.

Viduthalai Part 2 stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manju Warrier, Bhavani Sre, Soori, and others in key roles. Viduthalai: Part 1 not only garnered a praiseworthy response in India but also achieved a significant milestone after receiving a huge round of applause at the Rotterdam Film Festival 2024.

