Maharaja first look: Blood-soaked Vijay Sethupathi holds a sickle in gruesome poster for his 50th film

The first-look poster for Maharaja, featuring Vijay Sethupathi as the lead protagonist, has been released. For the uninitiated, Maharaja will mark the 50th film in Vijay’s career. After starring in several short films and doing uncredited roles in feature films, the actor had a steady rise towards stardom over the years, which has now led him to his 50th film. Director Nithilan will helm the film, which appears to be very gruesome.

The first look poster of Vijay Sethupathi from his 50th film Maharaja has been unveiled

From the poster and Vijay Sethupathi’s look in it, one thing is absolutely clear, and that is that the film will be dark and gritty. In the poster, Vijay can be seen sitting in the police station, soaked in blood, with a sickle in his hand, as he is not facing the camera but rather looking down. It gives off the feeling that the character has committed a grave crime. The poster also gives the impression that one ear of Vijay Sethupathi’s character has been chopped off. Needless to say, Maharaja gives the impression of an out-and-out violent flick.

The first-look poster was unveiled on Sunday, August 10, in a launch ceremony in Chennai. During the launch ceremony, Vijay Sethupathi took to the stage, opened up about the film, and got visibly emotional through his speech. In his interaction with the media, the 96 actor said, "Thank you for your praise and criticism. 50 is not expected at all. It's like a milestone. How far we have come gives us hope. Also, it adds experience. This includes patience and wisdom. Thanks to all the directors and artists who gave me good experiences."

Other than Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap is also a part of Maharaja. Talking about Anurag’s participation in the film, Vijay stated that the director is also a good friend of his, and he agreed to act in the film without any qualms. "Anurag Kashyap is not only a director but also a good actor. I made a phone call. He said that he would definitely do it, and he came and acted," said Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently working on several exciting projects and has just been a part of the mega-blockbuster Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

