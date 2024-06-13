Maharaja FIRST Reviews Out: Vijay Sethupathi gets terrific reactions; called best of the decade

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming action-thriller film Maharaja is one of the most anticipated releases from the Tamil industry. The project has garnered quite a buzz since after its trailer came out that featured Vijay in his old ferocious avatar. The film is all set to grace the theaters on June 14, 2024.

Meanwhile, the early screening took place for renowned movie critics and other media personnel on June 12 and their opinions about Vijay Sethupathi's action thriller have surfaced online. Have a look!

Maharaja's early reviews out

On June 12, renowned film critic Ramesh Bala took to his social media platform X and shared his review of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer. He wrote, “#Maharaja [4.5/5] : Rarely a movie gets both cinematic presentation and content perfect.. This is one of those rare movies..

@VijaySethuOffl could not have asked a better movie than this for his 50th movie.. He has done both class and mass @anuragkashyap72

@mamtamohan @Natty_Nataraj @Abhiramiact and several other supporting actors Brilliant technical team @Dir_Nithilan should be celebrated! MUST WATCH!”

Many other users also took to their X platform and shared their responses after watching the film as well. A user wrote, “#Maharaja: another gem of a film! Emotionally, the film was a rollercoaster, with moments of intense suspense, profound sadness & exhilarating wonder.

@VijaySethuOffl Sir... solid 50th! Take a bow. Fab performances by the entire cast esp @anuragkashyap72 & #SachanaNemidas.”

Another user wrote, “Extraordinary Reports. Finally VJS is back with a good film”