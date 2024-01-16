Maharaja: Makers of Vijay Sethupathi starrer reveal film’s second look poster on actor’s 46th birthday

Vijay Sethupathi is undeniably one of the most prominent and versatile actors across the country at present. The actor, who is known for his versatility and choice of films, is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Merry Christmas, helmed by Sriram Raghavan.

Today, January 16th, marks the 46th birthday of the actor. Fans and celebrities took to social media to wish the Super Deluxe actor. To commemorate the occasion, the makers of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film, Maharaja, took to social media to reveal the second look poster of the film. They also wished the actor in the captions. Taking to their X (formerly Twitter), the makers wrote:

‘Fierce and extremely powerful #Maharaja Special Second Look Poster; Wishing our dearest Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl a very happy birthday; Written and directed by @Dir_Nithilan’

What we know about Maharaja so far

Maharaja marks Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th venture in the film industry in a lead role. The film, helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan, features an ensemble cast including Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, Munshikanth, and many more in prominent roles.

Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudham Sundaram have bankrolled the film under the banner of Passion Studios, while B. Ajaneesh Loknath will be composing the music for the film. Further, Dinesh Purushothaman has been roped in to crank the camera while Philomin Raj takes care of the film's editing.

Vijay Sethupathi on the workfront

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Hindi-Tamil bilingual film Merry Christmas. The film, which released on January 12th, marked the Tamil debut of the director, as well as lead actress Katrina Kaif. The film also featured Radhika Apte, Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie and more across languages. The film received widespread acclaim upon release, especially for the cinematography and the performances by the lead actors.

Apart from that, the actor is also set to appear in Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2, the highly anticipated sequel of the 2023 film by the same name. The film features Soori, Bhavani Sre, Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon and many more in prominent roles and is expected to hit the silver screens in the summer of 2024.

