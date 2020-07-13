  1. Home
Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally to cast RRR actor Ram Charan for his upcoming film?

The news reports stated that Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally was planning to make his next film, with the Telugu star Mahesh Babu. But, the Pokiri actor did not give his nod to the film and now the director hopes to cast Ram Charan in the lead.
The latest news update about the ace south director Vamshi Paidipally suggest that he has reportedly narrated a script to actor turned producer Ram Charan. The southern star Ram Charan still has to complete the shooting of SS Rajamouli's film RRR. The earlier news reports stated that Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally was planning to make his next film, with the Telugu star Mahesh Babu. The news reports stated that the Bharat Ane Nenu star did not like the script of the film narrated by the southern director. Now, the latest news update suggest that the director has narrated a story to actor cum producer Ram Charan.

Now, the fans and followers of the RRR star are eagerly waiting to hear an update from the actor. The southern actor Ram Charan will feature as the lead star in SS Rajamouli's film RRR. This film will also have Jr NTR as the lead. Both the leading stars of the film RRR will be essaying the roles of brave freedom fighters. The south film's first look was unveiled on the eve of Ram Charan's birthday. The fierce look of Ram Charan has left the fans and followers very impressed.  

The team of RRR is looking forward to resume the shoot of the film, but the rising cases of COVID 19 in the country has left the team thinking on the way forward. The south flick, RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

Credits :thehansindia.com

