Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally fumes as Mahesh Babu shelves the film owing to a bad script?

Mahesh Babu had reportedly asked Vamshi Paidipally to work on the film's script. But, once the script was ready and shown to the lead actor, it did not manage to impress the Bharat Ane Nenu star.

The south director Vamshi Paidipally who directed Mahesh Babu in the super hit film, Maharshi is fuming about his film getting shelved. Vamshi Paidipally had announced his next film with the Sarileru Neekevvaru lead actor Mahesh Babu. The south megastar had reportedly asked the south director to work on the film's script. But, once the script was ready and shown to the lead actor, it did not manage to impress the Bharat Ane Nenu star. Now, if reports are to be believed then, Mahesh Babu is quite impressed with a new comer's script and will be going forward with him as the new director.

There is no confirmation yet from the south superstar about the latest developments that have come to light. But, reports strongly suggest that Mahesh Babu's next film will be helmed by first time director. According to some media reports. Mahesh Babu had also spoken to the director of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Surender Reddy. But, unfortunately, Surender did not have any scripts suitable for the Spyder actor Mahesh Babu.

Check out the trailer of Sarileru Neekevvaru:

The latest news on the Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally suggests that the director is very hurt over the treatment received from Mahesh and also that the film has been shelved. On the work front, Mahesh Babu's film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna did very well at the box office. The film was helmed by F2 - Fun and Frustration director Anil Ravipudi. The film featured Mahesh Babu as an Army Officer.

(ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar shares a sweet picture of Mahesh Babu with kids Gautham & Sitara; calls them three of a kind)

Read More