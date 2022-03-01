Mahashivaratri 2022: Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty, Samantha & more wish fans on the auspicious day

Maha Shivaratri is being celebrated all over the nation today, March 1. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, people observe fast, also chant mantras and perform special pujas to the deity on an auspicious day. The people also stay awake at the night and mediate in the name of Shiva on this day. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, South celebs shared their wishes to fans and followers by sharing photos of Lord Shiva and the latest updates on their upcoming films on social media.

Mahesh Babu shared a new poster of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata to extend wishes to fans. Sharing the latest poster of the romantic comedy, the actor wrote, “Wishing you all a happy #MahaShivaratri! May the ever benevolent Lord Shiva bring strength and abundance! Let good conquer all evil!” Samantha shared a photo of the famous statue of Lord Shiva from the Isha Yoga Centre and a video of Sadhuguru explaining the importance of the auspicious day. Anushka Shetty also penned a note to wish fans.

Check out celebs' wishes here:

Meghana Raj also took to her Instagram and shared a pic of her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja holding the Shiva idol to extend wishes to fans.

