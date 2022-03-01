Mahashivaratri: Revisit Prabhas' iconic scenes with Shivling from Baahubali that are goosebumps-worthy

Today, Mahashivaratri is being celebrated and the entire world is immersed in the name of Lord Shiva. On an auspicious day, we have got hands on a few iconic moments of Prabhas with Lord Shiva from his blockbuster movie Baahubali franchise. Let's go back down the lane and revisit the moments that will surely give you goosebumps.

Prabhas' Baahubali needs no introduction, even after so many years of release, it is still a milestone for Indian cinema. One such scene fr the movie, which struck audiences' hearts is the introduction scene of Prabhas, where he lifts Shiv Ling on his shoulder and walks in the waterfall. The scene of Prabhas placing Shiv linga below a thundering waterfall made everyone in theaters go enchanted, it was a pure visual treat. Who can ever forget this majestic sequence that was etched in the minds of viewers all across the world. An iconic moment indeed!

The relationship between Prabhas and Shiva doesn't end there, continues in the second part- Baahubali: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2 showed Prabhas embalm himself with the holy ash around Shiv Linga, another iconic scene from the Bahubali franchise. Poetically, the start and the conclusion of the epic saga had the august presence of Shiv Linga alongside Prabhas.!

Prabhas isn't any new face to mythological characters. In his next pipeline of movies, Adipurush will also feature him in the avatar of Lord Ram and fans can't wait to watch him. Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. On the occasion of Shivaratri, the makers announce the release date, Adipurush will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, Prabhas waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam on March 11 along with Pooja Hegde. He also has Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ProjectK with Deepika Padukone, Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan.

