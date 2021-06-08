Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi blessed with a baby boy; Check out FIRST PHOTO

New parents Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra are being showered with congratulatory messages of blessings to the newborn.

Mahat Raghavendra and his wife Prachi Mishra are blessed with a baby boy. The couple is super excited and happy as they welcome their first child. Mahat took to Twitter and shared the first photo of them with the newborn from the hospital. He also penned a sweet note expressing his happiness on being a dad now. He wrote, "God has blessed us with a cute little baby boy today morning! Prachi & me are over joyed with this bundle of happiness. Thank you everyone for all your love and good wishes.So excited to be a dad."

The celebrity couple is being showered with congratulatory messages in the comment section of Mahat's Twitter post. Bigg Boss Tamil fame Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi dated each other for a few years and tied the knot in 2020. The couple had a beautiful beach wedding last year ahead of the pandemic and it was attended by several celebrities including Silambarasan. Prachi is a former Miss India who runs a fashion business in Dubai.

Meanwhile, check out the first photo of the couple with their newborn:

God has blessed us with a cute little baby boy today morning!

Prachi & me are over joyed with this bundle of happiness.

Thank you everyone for all your love and good wishes

So excited to be a dad @meprachimishra pic.twitter.com/FWrkMC82yz — Mahat Raghavendra (@MahatOfficial) June 7, 2021

Ahead of their wedding, Mahat had revealed how it all started with Prachi Mishra. "When someone asks me how it all began, I don’t really know what to say. It just happened and it just felt so right. You came into my life and made everything a little better. We have been through it all, learnt from the bad days and celebrated the good ones. And most importantly, only grown to understand each other better with every bit of it. To think we are just a day away from being married, I feel lucky and blessed to have come a long way. I’ve enjoyed every day with you Prachi. And I am excited to see what the future holds for us. Even if we are lost in translation, I know we’ll have a good time! Thank you. I love you. Thank you FOR BEING YOU," he wrote on Instagram.

Congratulations to the new parents!

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran exposes fake profile with his name; Says he is not on clubhouse

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×