Mahaveer Karna First Look: Raghava Lawrence stuns as warrior in upcoming film with director Ramesh Varma

Raghava Lawrence has officially announced his next project with director Ramesh Varma, titled Mahaveer Karna. The makers made the official announcement by unveiling the actor’s first look in the epic role, with the movie slated to hit the big screens in 2027.

Raghava Lawrence dons the role of Mahaveer Karna

Taking to social media, Raghava Lawrence said, “I’m truly happy and blessed to portray one of the most legendary characters from our mythology, Karna. I never expected this script to come to me, and my thanks to director Ramesh Varma for bringing this script to me and making this happen. I take on this journey with gratitude and humility, and I need all your blessings and support. Here is the First Look of Mahaveer Karna. An epic live-action saga”

Here’s the first look:

As the legendary warrior Karna, Raghava Lawrence is seen sporting an intense look with piercing brown eyes, a light scar near his left eye, and a thick moustache.

His forehead features a distinctive red sun tilak, while his look is further enhanced by long, wavy hair and elaborate traditional jewellery. He is also seen wearing intricately carved gold armour covering his chest and shoulders, along with large circular gold earrings. The overall look gives the character a grand and powerful appearance.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, Mahaveer Karna is expected to be made on a massive budget. It is also set to release in multiple languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Raghava Lawrence’s work front

Raghava Lawrence was last seen in a lead role in Jigarthanda DoubleX , directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The 2023 movie was a prequel to 2014’s Jigarthanda, set in the 1970s, and explored an aspiring filmmaker caught in a challenging situation involving a powerful local figure.

Apart from Raghava Lawrence, the film featured SJ Suryah in a co-lead role, along with Nimisha Sajayan, Ilavarasu, Sathyan, Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will appear in films like Benz , Kanchana 4, and more.

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