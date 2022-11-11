Mahendra Singh Dhoni to make his Tamil cinema debut with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s project: Reports

Mahendra Singh Dhoni , the renowned cricketer is set to foray into the Tamil film industry, as a producer. His production banner Dhoni Entertainments is reportedly producing a couple of projects in Tamil and is also entering other South Indian languages including Malayalam and Kannada, with soon-to-be-announced projects. Now, the latest reports suggest that Mahendra Singh Dhoni might make his acting debut soon, with hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj 's upcoming project.

According to the reports published by Indiaglitz, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is keen to cast Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one of his highly anticipated upcoming projects. Yes, you read it right. The reports suggest that the much-awaited project is a part of the highly popular Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU, the Tamil cinema franchise established by the supremely talented filmmaker. However, there are also chances for MS Dhoni to make his movie debut with Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited project with Thalapathy Vijay, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. But, none of these reports are not officially confirmed yet.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming projects

The hitmaker is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing Vikram, which featured legendary actor Kamal Haasan in the titular role. In many of his recent interviews, Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that he is planning more projects in LCU, including the sequels to the blockbusters Kaithi and Vikram. However, Lokesh has not revealed whether his upcoming project Thalapathy Vijay, which is tentatively Thalapathy 67, is a part of the LCU.

Irumbu Kai Mayavi, the superhero project which was originally supposed to mark the first collaboration of Lokesh Kanagaraj and the National award-winning actor Suriya, might also get revived soon. If the rumours are to be believed, Hombale Films, the makers of the blockbuster franchise KGF, might come on board as the producers of the project, which is based on a renowned DC novel.

