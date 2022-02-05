Mahesh Babu about his bad phase in career post Pokiri success: I didn't plan to take three years break

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu graced the final episode of Balakrishna's celebrity talk show Unstoppable With NBK. The last episode of the highly celebrated show is streaming on aha. Mahesh Babu opened up about his bad phase in his career post the blockbuster success of Pokiri.

“After blockbuster hits, there was a period of three years, when you didn’t take up even a single project. Why did that happen?”, the ‘Akhanda’ actor asked Mahesh. “We lost my grandmother, that year. I had to take a break to get over her death, as she was the one, who brought me up, mostly and was very close to me. Then, we lost Namrata’s both parents because of canver. My son Gautham was born and he was a preterm kid, so it just happened, i didn't plan on taking three years break.

He also conveyed that he was confused about his next step after blockbuster success like Pokiri, which became the biggest hit in Tollywood. “Being said that, I do not even have any regrets. I wanted time to actualize all the happenings,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, on work terms, currently, Mahesh Babu will share screen space with Keerthy Suresh in director Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will be released on 1 April 2022. He is teaming up with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. The film was launched recently with formal pooja ceremony. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.

