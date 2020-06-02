Mahesh Babu on all his favourites: From Marvel's Iron Man to his preferred food and workout

For the first time, Mahesh Babu did Q & A session with his fans and it turned out to be interesting as Sarileru Neekevvaru actor revealed everything asked by his fans.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu recently shared the title and first look of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On his superstar father Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu took to social media and gave a glimpse of his look from the much-anticipated upcoming film. The upcoming Telugu film will be directed by Parasuram, who earlier directed Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda. Well, fans are super curious to know what's in store but as Mahesh Babu promised, it is going to be one of the best roles he has played ever. It is going to be a complete entertainer with a strong message.

After sharing the first look of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor also interacted with fans on Instagram. Yes, for the first time, Mahesh Babu did Q & A session with fans and it turned out to be interesting as Sarileru Neekevvaru actor revealed everything asked by his fans. The 44-year-old equally had a fun time as he answered his favourite food to his favourite filmmaker, Marvel hero and everything. The dashing star of the film industry also revealed about having the first crush at the age of 26 and later, he got married to Namrata Shirodkar.



Let's take a look at Mahesh Babu's all firsts and favourites:

Favourite food: Traditional Hyderabadi biryani

Favourite colour: blue

Favourite junk food: Burgers and Pizzas

Favourite food in rainy season: Mirchi bhaji and hot ginger tea

Favourite games: Mahesh Babu enjoys playing tennis, golf and baseball online with his son Gautam. He enjoys swimming the most during his off days at the shoot.

Favourite Marvel hero: Iron Man and Hulk.

Favourite workout: The best is a treadmill workout for the superstar.

Favourite beverage: Mahesh Babu loves coffee!

Fitness secret: I work very hard to stay fit and healthy.

Favourite Cricketers: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and his all-time favourite is Sachin Tendulkar.

A dish he can cook for his kids: Maggi Noodles

Mahesh Babu wants to be remembered as: A great actor, amazing father and a great husband to his wife Namrata Shirodkar.

One of his die-hard fans asked Mahesh Babu if his son Gautam will become a hero, the Prince of Tollywood replied, “He wants to, I guess! Only time will tell.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

