Mahesh Babu on all his favourites: From Marvel's Iron Man to his preferred food and workout
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu recently shared the title and first look of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On his superstar father Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu took to social media and gave a glimpse of his look from the much-anticipated upcoming film. The upcoming Telugu film will be directed by Parasuram, who earlier directed Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda. Well, fans are super curious to know what's in store but as Mahesh Babu promised, it is going to be one of the best roles he has played ever. It is going to be a complete entertainer with a strong message.
Let's take a look at Mahesh Babu's all firsts and favourites:
Favourite food: Traditional Hyderabadi biryani
Favourite colour: blue
Favourite junk food: Burgers and Pizzas
Favourite food in rainy season: Mirchi bhaji and hot ginger tea
Favourite games: Mahesh Babu enjoys playing tennis, golf and baseball online with his son Gautam. He enjoys swimming the most during his off days at the shoot.
Favourite Marvel hero: Iron Man and Hulk.
Favourite workout: The best is a treadmill workout for the superstar.
Favourite beverage: Mahesh Babu loves coffee!
Fitness secret: I work very hard to stay fit and healthy.
Also Read: Mahesh Babu's sisters to KGF star Yash's sister: South celebs and their lesser known siblings
Favourite Cricketers: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and his all-time favourite is Sachin Tendulkar.
A dish he can cook for his kids: Maggi Noodles
Mahesh Babu wants to be remembered as: A great actor, amazing father and a great husband to his wife Namrata Shirodkar.
One of his die-hard fans asked Mahesh Babu if his son Gautam will become a hero, the Prince of Tollywood replied, “He wants to, I guess! Only time will tell.”