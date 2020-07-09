Mahesh Babu is all praise for German series Dark; Calls it 'Unbelievably conceived and executed'

The Pokiri actor has recommended watching the series to all his fans and follows due to its exemplary content, and the idea behind the series. The Netflix series which is based in a German town called Winden, revolves around a time travel twist.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is heaping praises on the German series called Dark. The Bharat Ane Nenu star wrote on his Instagram account that, #DARK!! Unbelievably conceived, written and executed!! Strongly recommend watching the original German version with English subtitles." The Pokiri actor has recommended watching the series to all his fans and follows due to its exemplary content, and the idea behind the series. The Netflix series which is based in a German town called Winden, where a time travel twist is added to the story which is focused on getting Jonas to fix things that are terribly going in the wrong direction, in his timeline or call it his world.

He is not alone, he has help from Martha who is also a part of the chaos caused by the time travel twist. The series sees how an origin world, gets split in two more different worlds, when a person tries to ring back his folks from the dead by reversing the time. The series has become a favourite among the viewers of digital streaming platforms. The German series is one of its kind, and has got the fans and viewers hooked on to it write from the beginning.

The series has gained instant fame due to its story idea and the treatment given to the series and how sleekly it has been executed. Three timelines which are so connected that it leaves the lives of people from Winden in utter mess, has enthralled the audiences. Now, the latest person to join the bandwagon of people who have loved the German series is the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor, Mahesh Babu.

