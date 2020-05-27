Mahesh Babu is all praise for Prakash Raj's upcoming venture as a narrator of a wildlife documentary

Mahesh Babu tweeted in support of the Antapurham actor, saying that he is eagerly looking forward to the actor's upcoming venture as a narrator.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu tweeted in support of Prakash Raj's upcoming project as a narrator of a wildlife documentary. Prakash Raj who has played a villain in many south and Bollywood films will be lending his voice of a documentary film which will highlight the country's wildlife. Prakash Raj wrote in his tweet, "A meaningful journey, to have been a voice of nature #WildKarnataka, painstakingly made, showcases India’s wildlife in a way that has never been done before. Proud to have narrated in Tamil & Telugu languages."

Mahesh Babu tweeted in support of the Antapurham actor, saying that he is eagerly looking forward to the actor's upcoming venture as a narrator. On the work front, Mahesh Babu delivered a massive hit in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film proved to be a tremendous success at the box office. The south siren Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the Anil Ravipudi directorial.

Check out Mahesh Babu's tweet:

Looking forward to your interesting narrative !! prakashraaj way to go... https://t.co/aPNpGqjF8A — Mahesh Babu (urstrulyMahesh) May 26, 2020

Tamannaah Bhatia also did a special number in the Mahesh Babu starrer called Daang Daang. The Telugu star will reportedly star as the lead in Geetha Govindam director's upcoming directorial venture. There is a strong buzz that Parasuram has a script ready for the Sypder star. The fans and followers of the Pokiri actor are eagerly waiting for him to make an official announcement about his next film.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's posts give a glimpse of their lavish home; Check Photos)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×