Mahesh Babu all set to essay a double role in upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the upcoming Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata will feature lead actor Mahesh Babu in a double role. The makers of the highly anticipated flick have not yet revealed any details about the character essayed by the Telugu star. As per the latest news update, Mahesh Babu will be seen in a double role. The news reports also state that the lead actor will be essaying the role of a bank officer and a pawn broker.

The makers of the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata had released the first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday. Later on, the film's first motion poster was unveiled on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday. The film's first look poster features the lead actor in a rugged look. The actor is seen with a one rupee coin tattoo and an ear piercing. The fans and followers of Mahesh Babu are very excited about the film, and are eagerly looking forward to watching it on the big screen.

The news reports on Sarkaru Vaari Paata also state that the film's cast and crew will be heading to the US for a long schedule. The makers have not yet announced anything about the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata filming in the US. But, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that the shooting of the Mahesh Babu starrer will take place in Washington DC. According to news reports, the Parasuram film revolves around bank frauds that took place in the country.

