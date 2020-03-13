Mahesh Babu all set to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bharat Ane Nenu star Mahesh Babu will reportedly host the fourth season of the popular television show Bigg Boss Telugu.

The Bharat Ane Nenu star Mahesh Babu will reportedly host the upcoming fourth season of the popular television show Bigg Boss Telugu. There is no official statement issued by the makers of the show about the show's host. But, there is a strong buzz that the south star Mahesh Babu will be hosting the fourth season of the show. The first season of the show, Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by RRR actor Jr NTR. The second season was hosted by the Gang Leader star Nani.

The Manmadhudu 2 star Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted Bigg Boss Telugu's third season. The show has had many changes in its format and now the fans are eagerly waiting to hear about the show's format and the host. On the work front, Mahesh Babu last featured in the blockbuster hit film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by F2 – Fun and Frustration director Anil Ravipudi. The south film proved to be a hit at the box office. The fans and the film audience loved every aspect of the film. Mahesh Babu essayed an Army Officer's role in the southern drama.

The character played by Mahesh was called Major Ajay Krishna. The Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna essayed the female lead opposite the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor Mahesh Babu. The fans and audience members loved the lead pair's sizzling chemistry. Now, there is a buzz that the makers of the show, Bigg Boss Telugu want Mahesh Babu as its host.

