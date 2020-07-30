Mahesh Babu is all smiles in this throwback PHOTO & the fans are awestruck by the actor's charm

Mahesh Babu looks dapper in this throwback picture and the fans are totally gushing over the photo. The Telugu actor recently delivered a massive blockbuster film called Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most beloved actors from the south film industry. The actor has made headlines with his blockbuster film with director Anil Ravipudi. The Telugu actor recently delivered a massive blockbuster film called Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film was helmed by well-known southern director Anil Ravipudi. The director is known for his film called F2: Fun and Frustration. The south star Mahesh Babu will be essaying the lead in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film will be helmed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Mahesh Babu looks dapper in this throwback picture and the fans are totally gushing over the photo.

The film with Mahesh Babu in the lead is among the most highly anticipated flicks from the southern film industry. The fans and followers of the Telugu actor are eagerly looking forward to the new flick. There are a lot of expectations from the south flick as the film will have the Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. After Sarileru Neekevvaru, the fans and film audiences are hoping for another hit in the Parasuram directorial. The south actor Mahesh Babu shared the first look poster of the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata on his social media account on May 31.

This day marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are hoping to generate a lot of intrigue and interest around the film among the fans and film audiences. The film's first look poster sees the lead actor in a rugged look and with a tattoo of a one-rupee coin.

