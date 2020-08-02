Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun pen heartfelt wishes to music director Devi Sri Prasad on his birthday

Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun sent special birthday wishes to the music director Devi Sri Prasad on social media. Take a look below.

Music director Devi Sri Prasad celebrates his birthday today and Tollywood stars Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun sent him special wishes on social media. Allu Arjun shared a throwback picture his friend and music director DSP on his birthday. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Many many happy returns of to my friend and my music director for most of my film @ThisIsDSP. Wishing you a beautiful day and a lovely year to come."

Mahesh Babu also penned a heartfelt wish and shared a throwback picture with music director Devi Sri Prasad. He wrote, "Happy birthday, rockstar @thisisdsp!! Keep ruling the charts with your phenomenal music. Have a great day!! Stay safe." He has given many memorable musical hits for Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu's films.

DSP is best known for his works in Telugu and Tamil cinema. The composer-lyricist made his debut with Telugu film Devi which was released in 1999. He has worked films for films like Sarileru Neekevvaru, Maharshi, Bharat Ane Nenu, Rangasthalam, S/O Satyamurthy among many others.

Check out Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun's birthday posts for Devi Sri Prasad:

Many many happy returns of to my friend and my music director for most of my film @ThisIsDSP . Wishing you a beautiful day and a lovely year to come . pic.twitter.com/m9uoT9Ti1g — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 2, 2020

Meanwhile, DSP will be working for Allu Arjun's upcoming film, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

