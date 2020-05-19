Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara turn water babies as they chill at the pool together; See PHOTO

Mahesh Babu spends some quality time with his daughter Sitara at a swimming pool amidst lockdown. His wife Namrata calls them 'water babies.' Check out the picture.

South superstar Mahesh Babu has been ruling millions of hearts with his stellar performance in movies for a long time. The handsome hunk who is currently in his 40s can make anyone go weak on their knees with his good looks even now. The actor is married to Namrata Shirodkar and the two of them are now the doting parents of Sitara and Gautham. The couple often shares adorable moments of their children on their respective social media handles.

As we speak of this, Namrata has recently shared a picture of Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara which is worth a glimpse. As we can see, the Spyder actor is seen having a conversation with his daughter as the two of them chill at the swimming pool. Needless to say, the superstar’s beaming smile steals all the limelight here. Namrata has added a caption along with the tweet that reads, “Getting ready for a lap!! My water babies.”

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s latest release is Sarileru Neekevvaru co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The action-comedy drama has been co-produced by Dil Raju and is directed by Anil Ranipudi. It also features Prakash Raj, Vijayashanti, and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The movie has been declared a commercial hit upon its release. The superstar has not announced his next project yet and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. As of now, he is spending quality time with his family amidst the quarantine break.\

