Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara are couch potatoes as they enjoy watching Stuart Little; See Pic

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the actors who is setting major goals and spreading positivity amid nationwide lockdown. The actor took to social media and shared a picture of him enjoying time with his daughter Sitara as they watch a film.

The nationwide lockdown has left everyone under house arrest. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought India to a standstill but people are doing their best to stay positive and fight the battle against it. Parents are doing their best to spend time with kids and kill the time. Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the actors who is setting major goals and spreading positivity. The actor took to social media and shared a picture of him enjoying time with his daughter Sitara as they watch a film.

Sharing an adorable picture of him watching the movie with daughter Sitara, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Father & Daughter exclusive! #StuartLittleRed heart Streaming now! #Lockdown modeTwo hearts Can’t wait to watch part 2 tomorrowSmiling face with smiling eyes Let's all find our little something to do at home... loved ones will pull us all through thisSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes #StayHomeStaySafeHouse buildingFolded hands."

Check out the most adorable picture below:

Father & Daughter exclusive! #StuartLittle Streaming now! #Lockdown mode Can’t wait to watch part 2 tomorrow Let's all find our little something to do at home... loved ones will pull us all through this#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/lNuZfxwF3f — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 3, 2020

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was latest seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The superstar will be collaborating next with Vamshi Paidipally in an upcoming movie, tentatively titled SSMB 27. However, there is no official announcement about the same yet. According to reports, the film will be launched on May 31, which happens to be actor Krishna's birthday. The female lead and other casts for the film are yet to be finalised.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More