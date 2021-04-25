Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara spend weekend playing with their pet Pluto in living room; SEE PHOTO

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a candid photo of Mahesh Babu and Sitara playing with their pet Pluto.

What's better than spending time with your pet on the weekends and especially during these pandemic days? Superstar Mahesh Babu, who had self-isolated himself at home after his stylist tested positive for COVID-19, spent his weekend with kids. Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a candid photo of Mahesh Babu and Sitara playing with their pet Pluto in the living room. The photo of Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara spending time at home with their furry baby is nothing but cuteness overloaded.

Meanwhile, while shooting for Sarkaru Vaaru Paata, Mahesh Babu got to know that his personal stylist and a few members on the sets have tested positive. The Maharshi actor self-isolated immediately at home as a precautionary measure after consulting his family doctor. Pinkvilla got in touch with his team, who confirmed that Mahesh Babu and his entire family has self-isolated at home. Well, looks like Mahesh Babu is safe and is back to his regular lockdown days as she spends time with kids at home.

Take a look at his latest photo:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh looks graceful and elegant in saree as she clicks selfies with Varalaxmi at a wedding

Meanwhile, the makers of Sarkaru Vaaru Paata have called off the shoot due to the ongoing situation and the insane rise in the COVID-19 cases. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.

To unversed, Ram Charan is also into self-isolation after his vanity driver passed away recently due to COVID 19. Realising the grimness of the situation, we hear that Ram Charan has gone into extreme isolation from the external world right now.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×