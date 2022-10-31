Mahesh Babu and his family clicked at Hyderabad airport as they return from London vacay; WATCH
Mahesh Babu and his family, wife Namrata and kids Gautam and Sitara were spotted at the Hyderabad airport as they returned after spending quality time in London.
Mahesh Babu and his family, wife Namrata, and kids Gautam and Sitara are back in the bay after a vacation in London. The superstar was clicked along with his family at the Hyderabad airport as they returned after spending quality time in London. The actor looked super dashing in a comfy yet casual attire that looks perfect for travelling.
Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara were clicked at the Hyderabad airport. The actor is seen in an orange tee and pants, paired up with a white jacket as the winter season is here. With a hat and sneakers, he completed the attire and covered his face with a mask.
Watch Mahesh Babu's video from airport here:
London seems to hold a special place in their hearts as they have gone there quite a few times. Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata shared a family selfie from their vacation and it went viral on social media. Sharing a picture, Namrata wrote: “London is always a good idea (sic).” In the picture, Mahesh can be seen standing at the back, sporting a black jacket and shades. Their kids can also be seen in the picture. She also shared another family pic including her sister Shilpa and her husband.
Also Read: Ram Charan in Africa: RRR star makes omelets, enjoys safari and captures exotic wildlife; WATCH
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu has collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. He will once again be seen sharing screen space with the Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in the much-awaited drama. Bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations, ace music director S Thaman has scored the tunes for SSMB28. The makers have already announced that this yet-to-be-titled venture will release in theatres across the globe on 28th April 2023.
After this, Mahesh Babu is also teaming up with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for his next project, tentatively named SSMB29. The latest reports suggest that the makers are considering Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone as the leading lady for this untitled drama.