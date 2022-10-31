Mahesh Babu and his family clicked at Hyderabad airport as they return from London vacay; WATCH

Mahesh Babu and his family, wife Namrata, and kids Gautam and Sitara are back in the bay after a vacation in London. The superstar was clicked along with his family at the Hyderabad airport as they returned after spending quality time in London. The actor looked super dashing in a comfy yet casual attire that looks perfect for travelling. Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara were clicked at the Hyderabad airport. The actor is seen in an orange tee and pants, paired up with a white jacket as the winter season is here. With a hat and sneakers, he completed the attire and covered his face with a mask.

Watch Mahesh Babu's video from airport here:

London seems to hold a special place in their hearts as they have gone there quite a few times. Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata shared a family selfie from their vacation and it went viral on social media. Sharing a picture, Namrata wrote: “London is always a good idea (sic).” In the picture, Mahesh can be seen standing at the back, sporting a black jacket and shades. Their kids can also be seen in the picture. She also shared another family pic including her sister Shilpa and her husband.