Mahesh Babu and his family clicked at Hyderabad airport as they return from vacation in London; WATCH

While Mahesh Babu opted for a comfy look in jeans, a tee paired up with a jacket and hat on his head, Namrata also wore winter attire. The family didn't pose for any pics and rushed to their car as the cameras captured them at the airport.

Mahesh Babu was clicked at the Hyderabad airport along with his family. On Saturday morning, the actor along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and daughter Sitara was papped at the airport as they returned to the city after their vacation in London. The Ghattamaneni family was in London with their family and friends.

Watch Mahesh Babu clicked at the airport with family here:



Namrata Shirodkar on Friday took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her vacation in London. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Pub lunches… Michelin dinners… Tavern visits… One big bunch of happiness wrapped together with some great memories!!”

Mahesh Babu rang in their New Year 2023 in Switzerland with his family and friends. The actor shared a group pic with a Christmas as he wished fans. He also took to his Twitter handle on January 1 and wished his fans a happy new year. He wrote, “Happy New Year 2023!! Sending you all endless love and happiness!”

Loves vacations

Mahesh Babu is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood. But when he is not working, he is a total family man. He loves spending time with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Gautam and Sitara. The actor often goes on vacations with his family and spends quality time with them. They also give a glimpse of their holiday and set major family goals.

In a year, the Sarkaru Vaari actor takes almost 3 vacations to exotic locations like Switzerland, New York, Dubai and others.

Upcoming films

Mahesh Babu is currently working with director Trivikram for the venture, temporarily titled SSMB28. He will be seen romancing Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in the untitled drama, which also stars Samyuktha Menon in an important role, along with others. Refreshing your memory, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are credited with box office tsunamis like Athadu and Khaleja.

After this, he has next with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29. Pinkvilla had earlier reported the movie is inspired by a real-life incident based on an African Jungle Adventure. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked KV Vijayendra Prasad if there will be sequels of this untitled film in the future, he said, “Ofcourse. Sequels will follow.” He also added that while the story in these sequels will change, the central characters will remain the same. He further shares that they are in the process of finalising the script of the first part.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha, Rashmika look comfy yet stylish in casuals as they get papped in Mumbai; PICS