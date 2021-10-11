Mahesh Babu and his family 'document Spain diaries' as they visit famous locations & enjoy gala time

Mahesh Babu and his family are currently vacationing in Spain and pictures from their getaway are all things nice. While the actor is simultaneously also shooting for his next film Sakaru Vaari Paata in Spain. Yesterday being Sunday, Mahesh Babu and his family spent a gala time in Spain.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata took to Instagram and shared a selfie along with her two kids Gautam and Sitara as they posed in front of Casa Batllo. However, Mahesh is missing from the pic, guess he was busy with his shoot.

Yesterday, Mahesh Babu also shared a photo of himself chilling in the pool with Gautam and Sitara. In the picture, Sitara can be seen hopping onto the actor as he looks at his son. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "For the love of water and hot springs! Finding my peace with these two! #SwissDiaries."