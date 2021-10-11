Mahesh Babu and his family 'document Spain diaries' as they visit famous locations & enjoy gala time
Mahesh Babu and his family are currently vacationing in Spain and pictures from their getaway are all things nice. While the actor is simultaneously also shooting for his next film Sakaru Vaari Paata in Spain. Yesterday being Sunday, Mahesh Babu and his family spent a gala time in Spain.
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata took to Instagram and shared a selfie along with her two kids Gautam and Sitara as they posed in front of Casa Batllo. However, Mahesh is missing from the pic, guess he was busy with his shoot.
Yesterday, Mahesh Babu also shared a photo of himself chilling in the pool with Gautam and Sitara. In the picture, Sitara can be seen hopping onto the actor as he looks at his son. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "For the love of water and hot springs! Finding my peace with these two! #SwissDiaries."
Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Tollywood, is a total family man and never misses a moment to spend time with his kids and wife. And their cute family pics take the internet by storm as they set major goals.
Coming to his work, last week Mahesh Babu flew to Spain for a new schedule, leading lady Keerthy Suresh also joined. The entire shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is expected to wrap up by November as the film is set to release for Sankranthi 2022.
Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.