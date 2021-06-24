Mahesh Babu and his kids Gautam & Sitara are busy 'brewing something'; Leave fans curious

Mahesh Babu and his kids Gautam and Sitara are brewing something on Thursday morning and fans are curious to know about it.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the cutest couples in the Telugu film industry. The couple fell in love on the sets of their first film, Vamsi in 2000. After five years of courtship, the couple tied the knot in 2005 and are blessed with two kids, Gautam and Sitara. The cute little family never fails to impress with their strong bond and always sets major family goals. Namrata Shirodkar, actress and wife of Mahesh Babu, captures every beautiful moment of the family and posts them on social media.

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle and shared an exciting picture of Mahesh Babu, Gautam and Sitara. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Something is brewing". Well, we are curious about what is brewing too. The picture only shows the trio from behind, so we are curious about it too. Take a look:

Mahesh Babu will be seen next in the upcoming much anticipated film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The film is directed by Parasuram and S.Thaman is composing the music. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production house GMB Entertainment. Mahesh Babu has recently signed a new venture with director Trivikram Srinivas, tentatively titled SSMB28 under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner.

Credits :Namrata Shirodkar

