Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam spend father-son time; Namrata Shirodkar shares a candid photo

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s personal life has been a little turbulent with his brother’s demise and his Covid infection. The actor has gone through a lot in the last couple of weeks and when times get tough, there is no better comfort than your loved ones, especially kids.

Taking about family, an adorable picture of the Spyder actor has surfaced online. The star is seen having some fun father-son talk with Gautam Ghattamaneni. These two men of the house seem absolutely in the sink. The actor shares a very strong bond with both his kids. In fact, his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing adorable family pictures. When it comes to social media, Sitara Ghattamaneni is one of the star kids from Tollywood who can easily give their famous parents a run for their money. The little munchkin is already a rising star on social media and has been winning numerous hearts with her charm.

Check out the picture below:

Coming to the star’s professional life, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up for the third time for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. The latest buzz says that Shyam Singha Roy star Sai Pallavi is likely to join the cast. According to reports, the actress has been approached to play the sister of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. SSMB28 is backed by S. Radha Krishna under the banner Haarika and Hassine Creations. Pooja Hegde will star as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu in his next.

