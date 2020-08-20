Mahesh Babu and Kajal Aggarwal’s old still from Brahmotsavam reminds the fans of their fabulous chemistry

The throwback still of Mahesh Babu along with actress Kajal Aggarwal will bring back fond memories of their film called Brahmotsavam. Take a look.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The throwback still of Mahesh Babu along with actress Kajal Aggarwal will bring back fond memories of their film called Brahmotsavam. The fans and followers of the lead pair are delighted to see the sizzling chemistry in this old still. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace director Parasuram.

The director is known for his blockbuster hit film, Geetha Govindam, staring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Now, the fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to Mahesh Babu's next film. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, had previously released the first look poster of the film some time back. The poster featured the Telugu star in a rugged look and a tattoo of a one-rupee coin. The actor is also seen sporting an ear piercing. The fans and film audiences are looking forward to watching the film on the big screen.

The makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer also released the film's first motion poster on the eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday. The fans and followers of the actor were delighted to get a film of what the film would be like. The Telugu actor is riding high on the success of his last flick Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by director Anil Ravipudi.

