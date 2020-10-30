Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh to kick start the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in January 2021?

The news reports about the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata state that Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh will start shooting for the Parasuram directorial in January 2021.

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata's team will start its filming work in January 2021. The news reports about the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata states that Mahesh Babu along with the stunning actress Keerthy Suresh will start shooting for the Parasuram directorial in January 2021. The director is known for his film called Geetha Govindam, which had Vijay Deverakonda and actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The makers of the much awaited drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata had unveiled the first look poster of the film on May 31. This day marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. Later on the makers also unveiled the first motion poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer which received a thundering response from the fans and film audiences. The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of his previous film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The blockbuster drama featured the sultry siren Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The southern drama Sarileru Neekevvaru featured the lead actor in the role of an army officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The fans and followers of the Bharat Ane Nenu actor are eagerly looking forward to watching the southern actor back on the big screen. Mahesh Babu's last film was a super hit drama, hence the fans are hoping that Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also live up to the expectations of the fans.

