Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Makers reveal details about the next shooting schedule

Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has music by S Thaman and it is touted to be a social drama.

It has been a while since the makers of Mahesh Babu’s next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata made an official announcement about the film. In January, the film’s shooting started and details were announced when the first schedule was wrapped up. Now, it has been announced that Mahesh Babu has joined the film’s second shooting schedule today on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. The makers announced the news while extending their wishes to the fans and followers.

They wrote, “#HappyUgadi Super Star @urstrulymahesh joins #SarkaruVaariPaata 2nd Schedule today with all necessary safety precautions Collision symbol @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @GMBents @14ReelsPlus”. When the first schedule was wrapped up in Dubai, S Thaman shared a glimpse of Mahesh Babu on his Twitter space. Keerthy Suresh too shared some photos from the airport when she joined the crew in Dubai. It is expected that more updates will be revealed in the upcoming days.

#HappyUgadi SuperStar @urstrulymahesh joins #SarkaruVaariPaata 2nd Schedule today with all necessary safety precautions @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @GMBents @14ReelsPlus — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 13, 2021

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. A glimpse of Mahesh Babu’s look from the film was shared by the makers when the film was announced officially. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the action-thriller Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, had Rashmika Mandanna as female lead. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Rang De, which had Nithiin as the male lead.

