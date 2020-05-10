Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar to bankroll a pan Indian film starring Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly feature in a pan Indian project that will be bankrolled by Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. Read on for more details.

Apart from being a talented actor himself, Mahesh Babu has been trying his hands at production too. The superstar will soon be producing a movie titled Major that features Adivi Sesh. It has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is reportedly a biopic based on the life of Major Unnikrishnan. Now, if some of the latest media reports are to be believed, the Sarileru Neekevvaru star is going to produce yet another project which will feature Vijay Deverakonda.

Yes, you heard it right. This movie featuring the Arjun Reddy actor will be bankrolled by Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar. Reports also suggest that it is going to be a pan Indian project. Well, an official confirmation on the part of both the actors is still awaited. As for Vijay Deverakonda, the sensational star is already doing another pan Indian project which also features Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.

Check out this picture of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda below:

Talking about Mahesh Babu, the superstar is currently basking in the success of his movie Sarileru Neekevvaru co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. It was released in January this year and was declared a commercial hit. As of now, the Maharshi actor is spending quality time with wife Namrata and kids Sitara and Gautham Krishna. The couple often shares adorable pictures and videos with their children on social media which are all things adorable.

