Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar 17th Anniversary: Throwback to their most viral romantic photo

It was 17 years ago today when Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar exchanged wedding woes. The superstar and former Miss India and actress are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The two tied the knot on 10 February 2005 and are now proud parents of Gautam and Sitara.

Commemorating this milestone in their journey together, we bring to you a special photo of the couple. Back in 2018, the picture gained a lot of momentum on social media and fans were in awe of their favourite couple.

Check out the post below:

Soon after Namrata Shirodkar entered into matrimony with Mahesh Babu, she decided to put a full stop to her acting career and focused on her family life. Now, she makes frequent appearances with her husband and kids on social media and in person. They recently took a family trip to Dubai and from there, they shared some amazing pictures of their time together.

The couple keeps making appearances on each other’s social media handle and even shares lengthy posts declaring their love and admiration towards one another. Mahesh Babu and Namrata and been couple goals for the last 17 years and fans love to see them together.