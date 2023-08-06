Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar enjoy fireworks in romantic PIC clicked by kids Sitara, Gautam

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are among the most beloved couples in the Telugu movie industry. Not just the fans, but even other celebrities have gushed about how much they love the popular couple. Recently, Mahesh shared a candid moment between him and Namrata on his Instagram handle.

He also shared that the moment was captured by their children, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. The family is currently on vacation in Scotland. Mahesh’s birthday is just three days away, and the family is in a festive mood.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are the embodiment of endearment in their latest post

Children Sitara and Gautham click a candid pic of parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

The couple was seen enjoying the fireworks in the shared post. Mahesh revealed in the caption that his children had clicked the photograph. The actor’s birthday is just a few days away, on August 9. The family seems to be already in a celebratory mood in anticipation of Mahesh’s 48th birthday.

The comment section of the post was hijacked by the Pokiri actor’s fans. They wished their favorite actor a happy birthday in advance. Each year, his birthday is celebrated by his fans in a grand manner. This year will also not be an exception.

Mahesh and Namrata are one of the most beloved couples for Telugu cinema lovers

It was love at first sight for the beloved couple

The two met each other in 2000. It is rumored to have been love at first sight for the couple, but they only confessed their feelings for each other much later. The couple acted together in the film Vamsi, and by the end of the shoot, they had expressed their love for one another. They got married in 2005 and have two children together.

Their first child, Gautam, was born in 2006, while Sitara was born in 2012. Recently, the latter was all over the news for being featured in a jewelry ad. The aforementioned advertisement was featured in New York's Times Square. Mahesh fans celebrated this particular achievement of Sitara, and this news was heavily talked about by everyone on social media for a while.

