Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar enjoy a romantic dinner date in Mumbai; See PHOTO

Mahesh Babu is currently in Mumbai with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids. Meanwhile, check out their latest picture on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been married for 15 years and still set major relationship goals for all other couples out there. Moreover, they are now the doting parents of Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni. Speaking of that, it won’t be wrong to call the Sarileru Neekevvaru star a perfect family man owing to the way in which he balances his personal and professional life so well. And what better glimpse we can get of the same other than social media!

A few days ago, the South star was spotted arriving at Mumbai with his wife Namrata and kids. Now, the former actress has shared a happy picture with her hubby dearest as they stepped out for a romantic dinner night at a famous outlet in the city. Namrata is seen wearing a lavender-coloured silk shirt and she also flaunts a pair of cool framed shades. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, looks dapper as usual in a black shirt and jeans.

Check out their picture below:

Namrata seems to be quite elated about getting a little quality time to spend with her husband. This is evident from her caption that reads ‘just u n me.’ Meanwhile, the South star is currently gearing up for his next movie which is Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He reportedly plays a rugged role in the same. The superstar’s first look from the movie was released way back in May this year. Moreover, Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead opposite him in this much-awaited drama.

Credits :Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

