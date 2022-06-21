Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar enjoy shopping time at New York's 5th Avenue during family vacay; WATCH

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are on a family vacation with their kids Sitara and Gautam. After concluding the Milan leg of their holiday, they have now reached New York, US.

Mahesh Bahu has posted a small video on Instagram, in which he can be seen wandering on the famous 5th avenue in the big apple. The superstar is accompanied by his better half and it looks like the couple is on a shopping spree. He captioned the clip, "Nothing can beat a stroll on 5th ave… capture credits goes again to my good old friend @xavieraugustin it’s the BIG APPLE now."

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Check out the post below:

Namrata Shirodkar also dropped a selfie with her hubby and some friends on the photo-sharing app along with the caption, "Good food.. good fun..good times! Lunch is always more fun with the inner circle!! #ILoveNYC."

Now, talking about the superstar's forthcoming projects, Mahesh Babu will next star in director Trivikram Srinivas untitled drama. Named SSMB28 for now, the venture marks the third association between Mahesh Babu and the filmmaker. These two have earlier collaborated for the 2005 film Athadu and the 2010 film Khaleja. This highly discussed drama has been financed by S Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations.

Beast actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the heroine opposite the superstar. According to the reports, Mahesh Babu is likely to play a different character in SSMB28. Other members of the film's cast and crew have not been announced till now.

Mahesh Babu will further lead RRR maker SS Rajamouli's next. The drama is currently in the discussion stage. It is speculated that the venture is based on the African Jungle Adventure.

Also Read: Kannada actor Diganth suffers neck injury in Goa, airlifted to receive treatment in Bengaluru