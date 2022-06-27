Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar look smitten in love in their latest PHOTO from the New York vacay

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are making the most of their family vacation with kids Sitara and Gautam. After enjoying the Milan leg of the trip, the family recently landed in New York. The superstar has shared a fresh photo from the holiday, where he can be seen posing with his better half. These two are painting the town red in the post captioned, "Summer nights... city lights!"

A couple of days ago, Mahesh Babu shared a video on the photo-sharing app. The power couple can be seen wandering on the well-known 5th avenue in the city. The clip was captioned, "Nothing can beat a stroll on 5th ave… capture credits goes again to my good old friend @xavieraugustin it’s the BIG APPLE now."

Check out the picture below:

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu have been treating the supporters with some aww-worthy sneak peeks from their luxurious trip. Netizens cannot get enough of this adorable pair.

Up next, the superstar has collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas for a much-awaited venture tentatively titled SSMB28. This will be the actor and filmmaker's third project together after the 2005 film Athadu and the 2010 flick Khaleja. This much-discussed drama has been bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde has been signed as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the film. According to the latest buzz surrounding SSMB28, the superstar is likely to play an unattempted character in his next. Other details about the members of the film's cast and crew have not been unveiled.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will also play the protagonist in SS Rajamouli's upcoming drama. This yet-to-be-titled project is presently in the discussion stage and it is believed that the flick is going to be based on the African Jungle Adventure.

Also Read: Singer couple Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi heading for divorce?