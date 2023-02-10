Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar on 18 years of marital bliss, 'best decision we ever made'

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the couples who reinstate our faith in love. The power couple has reached a new milestone as they are celebrating 18 years of marital bliss today on 10th February 2023. Commemorating the special day, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star took to his Instagram handle and dropped a romantic photo with his wife, along with the caption, "Us... A little crazy & a whole lot of love! 18 years together and forever to go! Happy anniversary NSG."

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar's love story

On their wedding anniversary, let us take a look at their heart-melting love story. They first met each other back in 2000 at the mahurat ceremony of their film Vamsi. During the shoot of the film, the two started developing feelings for each other and even started spending a lot of time together. By the time the shoot of the film was over, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were in a relationship. Despite the fact that the Sarileru Neekevvaru star was a year younger than his lady love, these two enjoyed a four-year courtship. However, they kept their relationship away from the limelight. It might be exciting to know that it was Mahesh Babu's sister who told their parents about the affair.

Namrata Shirodkar on quitting acting after marriage

Speaking to journalist Prema during an interview, Namrata Shirodkar opened up about leaving acting post-marriage, "Because Mahesh Babu was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I was working in some office, he would have told me to leave work. There are certain things we had for each other. We were very clear that we will live in an apartment first after marriage because I was from Mumbai and I didn't know how I would fit into these huge bungalows. I used to get scared so he moved into an apartment with me. That was my condition that if I'm going to come to Hyderabad I will live in an apartment. Similarly, he was also clear that he didn't want me to work. This is why also we took some time so that I finish shooting for all my films. When we got married, I had no work, I wrapped up all my pending movies. We were clear. There was a lot of clarity among us."

Mahesh Babu's lineup

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. He will be seen sharing screen space with Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde in the much-awaited drama. After that, he will commence work for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29.

