Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar return from Europe vacation with kids Sitara and Gautam; VIDEO

Mahesh Babu was clicked at the Hyderabad airport along with his family. The actor, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and kids- Gautam and Sitara returned back home after vacation. The superstar, who turned 48 on August 9, was in Europe and Scotland for his birthday celebrations. The family didn't pose for the paparazzi and walked straight out of the airport.

While Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara walked together holding hands at the airport, Namrata and his son Gautam were ahead of them. The Businessman actor looked handsome as always in blue jeans paired up with a yellow tee and maroon jacket. The Ghattameneni family makes sure to spend quality time together whenever possible and almost follow a tradition to celebrate special days like birthdays, anniversaries at foreign holidays.



A sneak peek into Mahesh Babu's vacation

Namrata Shirodkar, who is very active on social media, shared several glimpses of their family vacation. The family enjoyed vacations in Scotland, Europe and London. The star wife shared a bunch of pictures from the family's visit to Edinburgh Castle in Scotland. She captioned the pics, “A journey through time!! Exploring Edinburgh Castle... and its intricate architecture!! Scotland.”

Mahesh Babu also shared a photo of watching fireworks with his family. Sharing the picture featuring him and Namrata watching the fireworks, he wrote on Instagram, “Gleneagles” with three heart smileys and credited his kids Sitara and Gautam for capturing the moment.



About Guntur Karaam

Meanwhile, On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Guntur Karaam release two special posters. At 12 AM, at midnight, the makers unveiled a mass poster of the Superstar from the film to wish him. Later in the day, yet another poster of the actor was released.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film reportedly stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary as female leads after Pooja Hegde walked out. However, an official announcement is awaited. S Thaman is the music composer. Manoj Paramahamsa has reportedly replaced P S Vinod as the cinematographer of Guntur Kaaram. Vinod reportedly ended his 5-year relationship with the director and opted out of the film.

