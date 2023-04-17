Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar return from Paris after family vacation; Watch Video

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Sirodkar have a beautiful family and the couple is adored by fans. Due to the success both actors enjoy, fans are always eager to stay updated about their lives. Namrata, who quit her career in the film industry after her marriage is active on social media. Recently, she shared glimpses of her family trip to Paris with fans. Mahesh Babu and Namrata had the best time in Paris with their kids, Gautam and Sitara.

Mahesh Babu returns to Hyderabad

The actor was seen walking out of the airport in Hyderabad today, closely followed by his kids and Namrata Shirodkar. They enjoyed a relaxing family vacation in Paris, glimpses of which were shared on social media over the last few days. Mahesh Babu was seen in a grey jacket with brown trousers. He also wore a cap and black shades. Namrata was seen in a loosely fitted pink co-ord set - a blazer, and trousers with a white tee shirt underneath.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu’s family here:

Namrata’s Paris trip

Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam joined Namrata and her daughter later for their trip. Namrata shared several glimpses from the trip on her social media over the last few days. Her sister was also seen posing with them in some photos. From enjoying the cable car to Mt. Titlis to exploring the pretty cafes in the neighborhood of Paris, her pictures showed that the actress and her family had a gala time in Paris.

Mahesh Babu's work front

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in an upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas. SSMB28 marks Mahesh Babu‘s third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after blockbuster hits ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’. They are teaming up after 12 years. The upcoming film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Actress Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film. After this, he will commence work for his next with RRR director SS Rajamouli's SSMB29.

