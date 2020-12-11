Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s PHOTO from a reunion with kin is all about love; Take a look

While yesterday Namrata and Mahesh Babu had a quiet dinner date, today, they have met their kin after a long time.

From time to time, Namrata Shirodkar shares photos and videos of her family on social media space and keeps her fans and followers updated about her whereabouts. Very often, she shares photos with Mahesh Babu and they always come as visual treat for the fans of the Tollywood superstar. Now, she has shared a picture with Mahesh Babu and their family, and it is all about love. In the photo, they both can be seen having a fine time at the dinner table.

A few days ago, the South star was spotted arriving at Mumbai with his wife Namrata and kids. Now, the former actress has shared a happy picture with her hubby and their family as they stepped out for a getaway night at a famous outlet in the city. Namrata is seen wearing a pastel coloured dress, while Mahesh Babu is seen a semi-formal attire. Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote that they both can be seen having a fine time as they reunited with their kin after a long gap.

Meanwhile, the Tollywood star is currently gearing up for his next movie which is Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Media reports suggest that he will be seen playing a rugged role in the film. The superstar’s first look from the movie was released way back in May this year. Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead opposite him in this much-awaited drama. It is expected that the film’s shooting will start from mid January.

